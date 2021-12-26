FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 4.84% of FARO Technologies worth $57,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 832,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,287. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

