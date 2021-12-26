FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in FedEx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in FedEx by 11.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx by 57.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.82. 2,096,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.28. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

