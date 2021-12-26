FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

