Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in PepsiCo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. 3,241,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

