Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 3,534 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

