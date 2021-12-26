Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.09. 5,702,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

