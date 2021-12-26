Financial Contrast: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 6.53, meaning that its stock price is 553% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -35.81% 19.62% 12.50% Datadog -5.01% -2.72% -1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Datadog 0 6 13 0 2.68

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.78%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $178.39, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Datadog.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 33.84 -$1.17 billion ($0.27) -70.11 Datadog $603.47 million 93.25 -$24.55 million ($0.14) -1,288.19

Datadog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datadog beats Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.