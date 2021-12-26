First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $76.38 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $78.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

