First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.68 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,771,747 shares of company stock worth $106,361,215.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.