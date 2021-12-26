First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.61 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $216.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

