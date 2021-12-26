First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 55 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

