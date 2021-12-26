First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.