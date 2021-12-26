First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.91. The company had a trading volume of 356,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,970. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

