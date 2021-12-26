FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,452 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $38,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FFSG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

