Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $30,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 236,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

