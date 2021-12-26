Frontier (FRONT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.75 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $57.84 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

