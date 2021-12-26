Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

FUPBY stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

