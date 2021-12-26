Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Tops $62.63 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $62.63 million and $3.27 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,463,861 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

