Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 8.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,405. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

