General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

