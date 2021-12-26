General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,979,000 after buying an additional 70,195 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $229,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

