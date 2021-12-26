General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.