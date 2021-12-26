Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get Genfit alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNFT. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genfit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Genfit stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genfit (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.