GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 7,587 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.