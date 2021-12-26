GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $141,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $509.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $409.73 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

