GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 9,924 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.