GFS Advisors LLC Sells 11,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 736,454 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after buying an additional 473,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

