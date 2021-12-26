GFS Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

