GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,491.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,475.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.