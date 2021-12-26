Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

