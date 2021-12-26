Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $744.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00308508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

