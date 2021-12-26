Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRM stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

