Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

