Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $23.45 or 0.00046829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $59,120.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

