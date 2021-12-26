GWM Advisors LLC Buys 604 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $135.37 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

