GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,943 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELL stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

