GWM Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 856,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

