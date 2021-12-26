GWM Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $361.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

