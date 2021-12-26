GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,744 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

