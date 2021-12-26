GWM Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

