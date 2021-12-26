Hacken Token Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.93 or 0.08049204 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,285.36 or 0.99917032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,101,707 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

