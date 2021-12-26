Halfords Group’s (HFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 341.80 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £680.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.50 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 349.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

