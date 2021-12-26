Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HVRRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.