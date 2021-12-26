Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 15,674 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 37.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 17.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

