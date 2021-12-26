Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $797,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

WU opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

