Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

