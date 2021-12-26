Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

