Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 0% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $63.21 million and $14.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $96.49 or 0.00193159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

