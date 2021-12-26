HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

