Head-To-Head Comparison: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 12.28 $51.18 million $0.57 42.98 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.54 $50.42 million $0.35 94.86

Broadstone Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Emmett. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 6 0 0 2.00 Douglas Emmett 0 2 3 0 2.60

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 179.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 23.73% 3.40% 2.03% Douglas Emmett 7.11% 1.60% 0.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Douglas Emmett on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.